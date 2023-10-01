We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to Show Zoom Percentage and Reset Zoom Button on the Address Bar?
-
Hi everyone,
Is there's a way to show the zoom percentage and a reset zoom button on the address bar in Vivaldi? I find this to be a convenient way to keep track of my zoom level and to quickly reset it to the default value.
I've searched through the Vivaldi settings, but I haven't been able to find a way to enable this feature. I'm hoping that someone in the Vivaldi community can help me out.
Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Adish
-
@Adish Open toolbar editor by hover a element in status bar and open context menu Edit → Toolbar
Now grab the Zoom button in status bar with mouse and drag into address bar.
If zoom ruler is too long, open Settings → Appearance, you can set the to "Use buttons in Range Control"
-
@DoctorG Can't find a zoom button there.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Adish Select "Status Toolbar"
-
@DoctorG Yes, it worked, but it's too big, a magnifying glass icon in place of it would be more obvious and better (Like chrome)
Thanks !
-
@Adish Thats's why i use Setting → Appearance → Use Buttons in Range Controls.
-
@Adish I will check if range ruler could be shorted or removed by a CSS modification (custom css). Wait…
//edit:
Hide the ruler:
.page-zoom-controls input[type=range] { display: none !important; /* to hide */ }
Narrow the ruler:
.page-zoom-controls input[type=range] { width: 5em !important; /* to narrow it to 5 chars wide; or use 70px or more instead of 5em */ }
Hiding the ruler is no problem as you can click on the 100% in status line and type zoom value or use keystrokes
Ctrl +and
Ctrl -
-
@DoctorG Thanks, it worked.
Is there any way to show the reset button and percentage only when it is not equal to 100 % and hide it when the page zoom is default?
-
Untested:
.page-zoom-controls .zoom-percent:contains("100 %") { display: none !important }
Oh, i did not remember such was removed in CSS3 at some time.
Sorry. Such worked in the past.