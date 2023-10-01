Hi everyone,

Is there's a way to show the zoom percentage and a reset zoom button on the address bar in Vivaldi? I find this to be a convenient way to keep track of my zoom level and to quickly reset it to the default value.

I've searched through the Vivaldi settings, but I haven't been able to find a way to enable this feature. I'm hoping that someone in the Vivaldi community can help me out.

Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks,

Adish