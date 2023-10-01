We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to Hide RSS Button from Address Bar?
Hi everyone,
Is there a way to hide the RSS button from the address bar in Vivaldi? I don't use RSS feeds, and I find the button to be distracting and unnecessary.
I've searched through the Vivaldi settings, but I haven't been able to find a way to hide this button.
Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Adish
DoctorG Ambassador
@Adish Settings → Feeds → disable "Detect Feeds in Webpages"
@DoctorG Thanks a Lot !