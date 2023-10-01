I cannot download an excel file from a website.

When I click to download,

Vivaldi open a new tab but it cannot open the dialog box with the name of the file and where you can choose where to save the file.

This is not a problem of the website as I downloaded without any trouble with another browser.

How could I solve it?

The Vivaldi version is 6.2.3105.54-1, downloaded on Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Desktop Xubuntu