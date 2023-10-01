We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[Solved] Cannot download an excel file
-
I cannot download an excel file from a website.
When I click to download,
Vivaldi open a new tab but it cannot open the dialog box with the name of the file and where you can choose where to save the file.
This is not a problem of the website as I downloaded without any trouble with another browser.
How could I solve it?
The Vivaldi version is 6.2.3105.54-1, downloaded on Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Desktop Xubuntu
-
@clango I've had this happen too. Rather than click the link and have it open in a new tab... right-click on it and copy link address. Now either open a new tab yourself or using existing tab to paste this link into and hit return.
I know it sounds stupid but has always worked for me before when this has happened
-
Thank you @lfisk for your contribution!
That's actually what I tried to do right away.
Unfortunately, right-clicking on it and copy link address only gives me ; (a semicolon)
so I definitely think it's a bug that could be fixed.
Do you think this is the correct section to report it?
I certainly can compensate with another browser but I would be happier if I could just use Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@clango I will check with Ubuntu 22 GNOME.
Any test URL?
-
@DoctorG thank you! Unfortunately it is the balance of the bank's movement!
-
@clango Regular download of XLS file works for me with 6.2.3105.54 Ubuntu 22 GNOME.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@clango I have no bank account where i could test download of a XLS file.
Dows download and save work at https://file-examples.com/index.php/sample-documents-download/sample-xls-download/
-
@clango Sometimes Alt+Click on such download link work to force "Save As" dialog.
-
I'm sorry I disturbed you!
You are right!
It was a problem of old conditioning habits of mine.
The previous browser opened first the dialog box to choose where to download, while Vivaldi download directly in the Downloaded Folder.
-
@clango No problem. Have a nice day.