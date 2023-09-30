@matt545

Yes, I also wanted to write a similar post about ad blocking

I recently started comparing how it blocks Brave and Vivaldi ads (by doing the same actions on the same sites). And even without completing the test/experiment — I can conclude that Vivaldi work worse with ad blocking than Brave.

Perhaps it's really about those ad blocking "lists" and then you need to understand how it all works or doesn't work (I don't really understanding in ads and ads blocking BUT in Brave I can say so — standard blocking, not the strongest selected, but still Brave works better with ad blocking).