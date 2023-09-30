We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Ad/Tracker blocker
On vivaldi the ad blcoker and tracker blocker do not properly implement custom block lists (the lists do not work)
MakingVivaldiBetter
@matt545
Yes, I also wanted to write a similar post about ad blocking
I recently started comparing how it blocks Brave and Vivaldi ads (by doing the same actions on the same sites). And even without completing the test/experiment — I can conclude that Vivaldi work worse with ad blocking than Brave.
Perhaps it's really about those ad blocking "lists" and then you need to understand how it all works or doesn't work (I don't really understanding in ads and ads blocking BUT in Brave I can say so — standard blocking, not the strongest selected, but still Brave works better with ad blocking).
Please share which lists you have enabled in Tracker and Ad Blocker settings and on which web pages they fail to block ads.
sbernecchia
I also found that ad blocker in Vivaldi is worse than brave's one.
On Android I've tried adding lots of lists from various sources, found here:
https://filterlists.com/
but some ads are never blocked (in particular reddit "promoted" ads).
the real issue is that the adblock engine in Vivaldi is not optimal, and doesn't supports some adblock rules, like procedural rules.
When Vivaldi deverlopers will finally enhance the adblock engine?
Please share links of web pages, where the ads are not blocked despite the enabled lists, so we could look into it.
@jane-n
I added this list:
Easy privacy
Easy list
I don’t care about cookies
Easy list cookie
https://fanboy.co.nz/r/fanboy-complete.txt
@matt545
Thanks for sharing which lists you've enabled. Please also share on which sites the blocker fails to block ads.
On the site (https://privacy.net/analyzer/), with the same block lists on Brave and Safari (AdGuard) I have a much better result and also on many sites there is still the cookie banner
It seems that now the browser implements the block lists but every time I restart it I have to wait minutes before the lists work again, If I click on the shield icon it tells me 'applying new block lists'
MakingVivaldiBetter
@matt545
Yes. "Applying New Blocker Settings..." button
And this button is animated witch (maybe [but I'm sure 99%]) means that the "action" is not over and also three dots in the end