Vivaldi does not open video on full screen
petrushevskiy
Actually, the whole problem is described in the title. After some time of working in the browser, when I want to open a video full screen (YouTube, other player - it doesn't matter; double click or function key in the player - it doesn't matter) simply nothing happens. How can I solve the problem? Thanks in advance. How it happens - show in the recorded screen video.
mib3berlin
@petrushevskiy
Hi, I do this all day, I bet an extension cause this.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@petrushevskiy said in Vivaldi does not open video on full screen:
Ich habe dieses Problem mit dem Video auf deiner Webseite auch.
Andere Videos funktionieren aber problemlos. Zum Beispiel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWp-MGHe0-Y
mib3berlin
@rven
Hi, please only English in the international forum.
No problem to view the video in full screen:
DoctorG Ambassador
@rven Works for me 6.2.3105.54 Win 11 22H2 to open in full screen.
Try with Guest Profile and tell if that works.
