@Hadden89

OK I tried from Android (which has a current ver of V)

After pressing "Reset Remote Data" I got a response that said: "Sync failed to Start".

Let's face it - Sync, 1st introduced in 2017!!! - simply doesn't work. I've tried several times over the last 2 years to get it to simply send my desktop bookmarks to my tablet and my success rate is still ZERO.

Yes I know, many of you have gotten it to do something for you but as far as a feature that that any reasonably intelligent human being - who's not a programmer - can do with a 95% success rate after reading the Vivaldi Help (which doesn't even BEGIN to talk about all of the ins & outs you need to know) Sync is still alpha software.

Add it to the way too long list of Vivaldi Great Ideas that never get finished & debugged.