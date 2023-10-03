We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Allow showing full URL in address bar on iOS
-
The address bar currently only shows the domain. Would love to have an option to show the full URL. There are cases, albeit edge cases, where hiding the full URL could allow someone to be tricked or phished.
-
This is already a feature. You can find it under the address bar section in the settings, or search it as "Show Full Address."
-
@styglis where is the address bar section in the settings of the iOS app? I'm not seeing that.