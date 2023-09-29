We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
can not communicate with authentication provider AusweisApp2 required by German eID card
-
https://www.elster.de/eportal/login/npa uses German eID card to authenticate.
Using Chrome & EDGE in parallel succeeds, but fails every time with Vivaldi
relevant part of AusweisApp2 log is available but I can't attach it
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Mihol I do not have AusweisApp2 installed, i always use a local certificate file for Elster, i use not ePA.
//EDIT2:
I tried 6.2.3105.54 Win 11 and the Elster showed me this:
For me it looks like AusweisApp2 works, but i do not want to check with my Personalausweis at this time.
Is your AusweisApp2 started?
Do you have any special security software?
Looks like firewall or other software block access on your PC.
Please check Troubleshooting issues with a test profile (close Welcome page immediately, make no settings, add no extensions!).
Willkommen im Forum.
Kannst auch auf Deutsch fragen auf https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/100/fragen-chat
-
@DoctorG said in can not communicate with authentication provider AusweisApp2 required by German eID card:
Is your AusweisApp2 started?
yes
Do you have any special security software?
NO
Looks like firewall or other software block access on your PC.
But would that not impact EDGE and Chrome too? Both work correctly
Please check Troubleshooting issues
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/user-agent-brand-masking/ suggests Settings> Network > User Agent Brand Masking. but that option is not present
add no extensions!
will try
-
needed to add a "trusted site" in uBlockOrigin.
Works now!