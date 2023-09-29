We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
"Free Software Snack Buffet" Training series by 'digitalcourage' on Free Software with a focus on teachers and schools
ingolftopf Ambassador
"The association digitalcourage offers free online training courses on free software. The focus is on beginners, teachers and school administrators who are interested in using suitable school software."
"You have already heard about free software and would like to learn more about individual programmes? Then you've come to the right place."
https://gnulinux.ch/freie-software-snack-buffet