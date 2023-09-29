We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi failed to launch on macOS 14
-
Device: MacBook Air 13 M1
System Version: macOS 14
I just downloaded the latest Vivaldi browser few days ago. It worked well at the first time, but failed to lauch again after I restarted my Mac today. Vivaldi just cannot open, and I don't know why.
Could anybody help to address this issue?
Thanks in advance.
-
Does the new update https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91002/minor-update-5-for-vivaldi-desktop-browser-6-2 launch?
-
kr0n0s1024
Not for me, i have the same problem. The only way to run Vivaldi is deleting the content from sessions folder. But when i restart macos the problem still persist and i have to delete the files again.
-
wisebeach9763
I am running into the same problem. MB Pro late 2021, running Sonoma 14.0.
Originally I was having problems with my existing session data. Vivaldi would show its menu bar, then use 100% CPU and never show a window. I would have to force quit. After trying a few things I gave up and started over with a new session.
It worked fine for a few days, but then yesterday after closing and quitting the browser, then reopening it, the icon bounces for about 1 second and then the app closes. No windows appear.
-
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-fix-6-2-macos/ has a fix for menus not working on macOS 14, try a manual update of Vivaldi
-
wisebeach9763
6.2.3105.56 still does not work for me. Same behavior; never shows a window or a menu bar, quits immediately.
I use Bartender, which does things with the menu bar, but made sure to quit it completely just in case, and I still cannot start Vivaldi.
-
@Chas4 said in Vivaldi failed to launch on macOS 14:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-fix-6-2-macos/ has a fix for menus not working on macOS 14, try a manual update of Vivaldi
Sorry, but it still doesn't work.
-
Same problem here under macOS 14 on a Mac Studio. Started the computer this afternoon and noticed Vivaldi didn't load. Attempted to manually open and...nothing.
I then downloaded the most recent build and attempted to open. I watched things within the Activity Monitor window and saw that the main Vivaldi and related helper processes would load, but after about three seconds would disappear (presumably crashing). Subsequent attempts to open Vivaldi manually resulted in absolutely nothing (no processes would load whatsoever).
Frustrating. Safari (obviously), Firefox, and Chrome are all running fine. Wonder what is causing Vivaldi to break all of a sudden?
FWIW, restarted my machine and the same issue remains. Vivaldi will not open.
EDIT: I was able to find the Crash Log file and have submitted an official bug report.
-
6.2.3105.58 does not correct. Vivaldi still doesn't launch within the macOS 14 Sonoma environment. Bug report submitted and confirmed as received. Hopefully a fix could be created so those impacted could again use Vivaldi vs. Safari, FF, Chrome, et al., on their respective Macs.
-
Does this also happen with a completely new profile? I have no problems here with Sonoma and 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (arm64)
-
+1 having this problem for over 10 days now. Using the latest version did not help it.
-
Any crashes listed in the Console app?
-
Hephaestus
@mhowie has there been any update from them regarding your bug report.
-
@Hephaestus said in Vivaldi failed to launch on macOS 14:
@mhowie has there been any update from them regarding your bug report.
Nothing. Crickets.
-
Guess I will just wait to update MacOS... not about to risk not having Vivaldi...
-
jeremyyellow
I just didn't update until the newest update passed
-
Same problem here. Have Mac Mini M2 running MacOS Sonoma v14.0 with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58. Vivaldi crashes immediately upon opening.
This issue began today as I was using Vivaldi. Surely something exists to cure this issue.
-
@Al1972 You'd think they'd get it figured out- especially as Chrome and the other browsers aren't impacted similarly. I'm afraid the longer I use Safari on my Mac, the less incentive I'll have to return to Vivaldi once a fix is provided.
-
I would note the most recent "Snapshot" build- 3160.27- does load and appears to be stable under MacOS Sonoma v14.0 (after running for a couple of minutes).
My problem is although I had Vivaldi syncing my activity- bookmarks/history/etc.- when I enable "sync" using this Snapshot build, nothing is imported.
In the absence of Vivaldi Sync functioning as I expected, is there a way to move my last browsing session into the Snapshot environment so I could pick back up where I left off when Vivaldi was last running on my Mac Studio? Thanks.