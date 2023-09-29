Same problem here under macOS 14 on a Mac Studio. Started the computer this afternoon and noticed Vivaldi didn't load. Attempted to manually open and...nothing.

I then downloaded the most recent build and attempted to open. I watched things within the Activity Monitor window and saw that the main Vivaldi and related helper processes would load, but after about three seconds would disappear (presumably crashing). Subsequent attempts to open Vivaldi manually resulted in absolutely nothing (no processes would load whatsoever).

Frustrating. Safari (obviously), Firefox, and Chrome are all running fine. Wonder what is causing Vivaldi to break all of a sudden?

FWIW, restarted my machine and the same issue remains. Vivaldi will not open.

EDIT: I was able to find the Crash Log file and have submitted an official bug report.