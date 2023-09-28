We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.2
-
This update includes various important fixes for Vivaldi 6.2 and a security fix from Chromium upstream to handle CVE-2023-5217.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.2
isn't this posted in the incorrect stream? seems more like stable than snappie, by the blog title as quoted above.
-
2nd updated
-
@ybjrepnfr
snappie comes next fingers crossed
-
-
@ybjrepnfr: yep. This is for the Desktop Updates channel, not a snapshot.
-
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@ybjrepnfr Yes, @Ruarí seems to have forgotten what type of build he's publishing. It's been moved to the correct category now.
-
Yes I made a mistake and then went to a meeting.
Thanks @thomasp!
-
@Ruarí drunk on apple cider...
-
@ybjrepnfr You say that but I was drinking some Egge Gård Epleakevitt a short while ago.
-
@ybjrepnfr: yep, sorry. Fixed now.
-
Coongratulation for the fixes.
-
@ruarí: Ugh... meetings... the source of all problems.
-
The security update has something to do with this 0 days WebP crap?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Catweazle Yes, WebP image VP8 encoded media.
-
Edgars08794
@Catweazle Actually webp was fixed in the 3rd minor update, this is a separate issue with the vp8 video encoder, still they have about the same impact I believe. (this one needing to load a video file instead of an image)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Edgars08794 A WebP image is one keyframe encoded by VP8, means: image is like a video with only one frame.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Ruarí
Many thanks
@ruarí said in minor update (5) for vivaldi desktop browser 6.2:
some Egge Gård Epleakevitt a short while ago.
is this drink very strong?
I don't know it.
-
thomasp Vivaldi Team
-
dovregubben
Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.2
I always open my Vivaldi with an empty page, I now get the text 'about:blank' in the url bar when it opens.
-
FlypenKelG
@dovregubben said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.2:
Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.2
I always open my Vivaldi with an empty page, I now get the text 'about:blank' in the url bar when it opens.
I have this same problem in private mode, it is very annoying.