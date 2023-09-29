We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Minor update(3) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.2
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes several crash fixes and a security fix from the Chromium team for CVE-2023-5217.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Aaron Translator
thanks!
-
favicons in bookmarks are still blurry
-
mib3berlin
@matushsvk
Hi, was this mentioned as fixed in the change log?
I will ask in the developer chat if this is a regression of the bug report VAB-6630.
Cheers, mib
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
Many thanks
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
Of course, this is also available in the 'Aurora Store' of 'F-Droid' for Android.
With the "Privacy" and "Permission" ratings of 'Exodus'.
Again, a fitting choice of images.
-
I've been facing a problem since the last builds and was hoping for a fix but that wasn't the case.
I didn't open the bug report because I still couldn't find the correct steps to reproduce it. The thing is at some point my "address+tab bar" got to a frozen state (with an empty text on the address bar even with no helping text 'search or type').
This happens with only one tab open and after closing other ones, the speed dial although "works", so if I enter one website from the speeddial the address bar becomes accessible again.
-
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
-
daisyflower
how change Lingvanex inbuilt translator with google translator, Lingvanex have bad experience and bad performance, make broke the website
-
JoelYHartman
Vivaldi Android Browser 6.2 receives a minor update (3).
️ This update includes multiple crash fixes.
It also addresses a security vulnerability (CVE-2023-5217) reported by the Chromium team.
-
1.) It's actually not that bad, yes blurry favicons on speed dial, that's one.
2.) Chromova začetna stran (in Slovenian UI), it should be Vivaldi začetna stran.
3.) Put option for reload on speed dial thumbnail for medium or big size, that would be great.
Thanks, yes i'm using Bing, to get you more cash.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@iPristy @matushsvk The blurry icons are a known issue, bug report has been submitted and confirmed. It's an issue with Chromium.