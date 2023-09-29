I've been facing a problem since the last builds and was hoping for a fix but that wasn't the case.

I didn't open the bug report because I still couldn't find the correct steps to reproduce it. The thing is at some point my "address+tab bar" got to a frozen state (with an empty text on the address bar even with no helping text 'search or type').

This happens with only one tab open and after closing other ones, the speed dial although "works", so if I enter one website from the speeddial the address bar becomes accessible again.