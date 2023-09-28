Reload page button in address bar

Yes, when you in the top on site and you swipe down to reload site and especially not only reload but also create new tab and close tab — which is good BUT it's good ONLY if you in the top on site. But you not always on top and I can bet, you 70-75% of time — in the middle on the site and for that reason reload page button is must have.

Why is there (in address bar) a share button? Do you use the share button MORE often — than the refresh/reload page button? Of course — Not!

Or at least give to users opportunity in the settings to choose which button I want in the address bar — reload page or share button or maybe some other button that you'll come up with