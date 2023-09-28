We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
"Reload page" button in address bar
-
MakingVivaldiBetter
Reload page button in address bar
Yes, when you in the top on site and you swipe down to reload site and especially not only reload but also create new tab and close tab — which is good BUT it's good ONLY if you in the top on site. But you not always on top and I can bet, you 70-75% of time — in the middle on the site and for that reason reload page button is must have.
Why is there (in address bar) a share button? Do you use the share button MORE often — than the refresh/reload page button? Of course — Not!
Or at least give to users opportunity in the settings to choose which button I want in the address bar — reload page or share button or maybe some other button that you'll come up with
-
Tap the V icon to the right of the address bar to reveal the reload button.
-
In some website like Adsense mobile page, you can’t really pull to refresh. Can we have a shake to run something and let us set to reload the page?
-
This post is deleted!
-
BTW, the V button was like 2 miles away as my thumb can reach.
-
MakingVivaldiBetter
@yeswap
It's to long and what if you have big screen? Different sites in internet?!
anyway — ability in setting to turn on reload page button or change the share button to reload page would be better
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When the option to move the Address Bar to the bottom has been implemented the Vivaldi menu button will no longer be out of reach.