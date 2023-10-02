We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Zoom web pages with one finger
-
MakingVivaldiBetter
Zoom web pages with one finger — triple tap (double tap to zoom (as always) BUT if you after double tap —> tap third time — you can zoom/unzoom the page until you leave your finger from phone screen)
It's very handy, especially when you use/hold phone with one hand
-
pauloaguia Translator
Triple tap is already used in the recent Android versions to bring out the magnifying glass - wouldn't be right to interfere with the OS settings, in my opinion.
-
MakingVivaldiBetter
@pauloaguia
I don't need extra super zoom to see pixels
And if you mean that people can have the function turned ON that triple pressing increases the entire screen in the phone
Is this a browser for the old people or who have eye problems? How many of them using Vivaldi?
I just want to zoom page with one finger and that's all
Anyway Vivaldi can simply set the function (triple tap to zoom page) in the settings and users turn it on or off. How is it easier? use a second hand to make a pinch or just with one hand and one finger with which you already use the phone, zoom the page?
-