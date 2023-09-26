We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
moving stored passwords to new computer
-
How do I move stored passwords for my old windows computer to my new windows computer?
-
You can't. Passwords will not transfer between computers. You can, however, sync your two instances, and the one on the newer machine will download the ones uploaded by the old machine. Alternatively, you can export the passwords to a human-readable database format such as CSV, move that file to the new computer, and import it into Vivaldi.
-
@rjufer As @Ayespy notes, you can't. In chromium-based browsers, this is by design. Passwords saved in such browsers (being critical access keys for the user) are encrypted on the host computer using a crypto-key related to unique identifiers within that system and the user account employed in creating/saving them. This is to prevent other user accounts or other systems from reading the password file. When passwords are sych'd from within the same user's accounts, that protection is bypassed for purposes of the sync process.
It's worth noting here that it's also a good idea to keep an independent (and current) copy of your passwords safely stored somewhere. History in many browser forums proves that too often bad things happen to good data, with users pleading for help in recovering passwords lost for myriad reasons.