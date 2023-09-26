@rjufer As @Ayespy notes, you can't. In chromium-based browsers, this is by design. Passwords saved in such browsers (being critical access keys for the user) are encrypted on the host computer using a crypto-key related to unique identifiers within that system and the user account employed in creating/saving them. This is to prevent other user accounts or other systems from reading the password file. When passwords are sych'd from within the same user's accounts, that protection is bypassed for purposes of the sync process.

It's worth noting here that it's also a good idea to keep an independent (and current) copy of your passwords safely stored somewhere. History in many browser forums proves that too often bad things happen to good data, with users pleading for help in recovering passwords lost for myriad reasons.