@Pesala Alright.

This is what my feed panel looks like:

When I click on one of the feeds, it opens this whole thing:

If I then want to open one of those articles (it does not automatically select the latest article), I have to select it and click the "Open Article" button on the right. Simply clicking on the entry in the list will open another Mail tab which only displays that message...

In a random RSS Extension, on the other hand, my feeds look like this:

When I click on one of them, it expands into this:

When I click on one of those entries, it simply takes me to the article!

Matters of personal taste aside, do you see my point now? The user is being guided towards the article in different ways here, and in my opinion, there is value to the second way because it simply does the straightforward thing without taking up more screen real estate than it needs to.