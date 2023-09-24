We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Opening an article from the RSS Feed takes too long and opens too many tabs.
I don't think it's a good user experience to have to click yourself through 3 different windows every time you just want to open the latest article in an RSS feed. Clicking on the RSS feed should expand the latest x articles below it while staying in the sidebar, and then I should be able to just click on one and open it.
It is clunky and annoying to have to open several (!) Mail tabs to get to what the feed is supposed to make readily available.
Sorry if this feedback is worded a bit too strongly. This aspect of the user interface has really been chafing at me.
mib2berlin
@Kurlgargyey
Hi, disable feed in the mail view and using the feed panel should solve your issue.
Cheers, mib
Kurlgargyey
@mib2berlin Thank you for your reply. That button isn't there on my mail panel. I am using the feed panel.
edit: to be clear, I am talking about how it opens Mail tabs when I click on the feed in the Feed Panel.
@Kurlgargyey It could perhaps be better, but if I select a new feed in the Feeds Panel it opens a list of new messages with the selected feed show below so that I can preview the feed before opening it or deleting it.
@Pesala maybe my posts were not clear enough, I apologize. What you show in your post is exactly the UI behavior I think is clunky and bad. There is no way to directly and quickly open the newest article or all unreads, or anything convenient like that. You have to go through that list of new articles your screenshot shows. The fact that merely single-clicking on an entry in your list of feeds immediately opens this new browser tab is also pretty annoying.
The fact that double-clicking an entry in that list opens another, further Mail tab, rather than opening the article which the list entry is supposed to deliver to you further worsens the experience. There is no way to just flow through the UI to the thing it is fundamentally supposed to serve you, and that's not good. An RSS feed should not open new windows to begin with, it should allow you to go straight through one layer of UI (using collapsing/expanding entries) to the thing that the RSS feed is supposed to relay.
Pesala Ambassador
@Kurlgargyey My point is that you do not need to open the feed in a new tab. Select it in the list, and read it in the message panel below. See the Vivaldi Blog for example.
Often, that is sufficient to get the gist. If you want to read the full article, or watch a video, then open it, and close the tab when done.
The list of messages could be displayed under each feed subscription in the panel, which could expand when clicked like a bookmark folder, but then you still need a window in which to read the contents, or need to open a new tab. The current setup avoids that step.
Select the mail panel to view your email messages in the same kind of layout.
@Pesala I think we are talking past each other. Don't worry, it's alright. I know the windows and functions you are describing here, but I don't think they are ergonomic when compared to third-party RSS reader extensions.
The desired behavior that I describe (navigating my feeds entirely within the side panel) is already implemented in pretty much any third-party RSS reader extension I have ever used. I just think it would be good for Vivaldi's internal reader to also support it.
@Kurlgargyey All that would achieve is to provide much less space for reading the new feed message. Please post a screenshot of a typical RSS feed in the side panel, so that we can all see how much or little space is available for reading the feed in the panel without opening it in a new tab.
There is no change to the number of clicks:
- Open the Feeds Panel
- Expand the desired feed
- Select the new message, and read it in the Feeds Panel, below the list of feeds.
Currently:
- Open the Feeds Panel
- Select the desired feed
- Select the new message in the feeds tab, and read it in a full width tab below the message list (or on the right of the message list).
-
@Pesala Alright.
This is what my feed panel looks like:
When I click on one of the feeds, it opens this whole thing:
If I then want to open one of those articles (it does not automatically select the latest article), I have to select it and click the "Open Article" button on the right. Simply clicking on the entry in the list will open another Mail tab which only displays that message...
In a random RSS Extension, on the other hand, my feeds look like this:
When I click on one of them, it expands into this:
When I click on one of those entries, it simply takes me to the article!
Matters of personal taste aside, do you see my point now? The user is being guided towards the article in different ways here, and in my opinion, there is value to the second way because it simply does the straightforward thing without taking up more screen real estate than it needs to.
-
@Kurlgargyey Sorry, but I just don't get it. If you cannot read the feed without opening it in a tab, how is that saving screen real-estate? Sure, Vivaldi could list the message titles in the Panel instead of opening a list and message view, but you cannot read the feeds in the Panel.
The logical solution would be to design the Feeds Panel like the Notes Panel, with the expandable folder tree for the list at the top, and a view of the selected feed below.
You should rephrase your feature request into something positive that you actually want, rather than just a complaint about the current setup.
-
Kurlgargyey
@Pesala I think we just use RSS feeds in different ways. I use RSS feeds to notify me of new posts, upon which I expect to be able to open that post in a new browser tab as easily as possible. You seem to use RSS feeds such that you want the feed reader itself to present you with a digest of the post's contents and only in certain cases will you follow the feed to its original article.
So to me, what Vivaldi does with my RSS feeds is all essentially only navigation to the feed's webpage. Third-party extensions handle this navigation in a little popup from your toolbar, Vivaldi handles this navigation in an entire browser tab. That's what I meant by the little popup taking up less screen real estate.
See this quote from my OP for what I want: "Clicking on the RSS feed should expand the latest x articles below it while staying in the sidebar, and then I should be able to just click on one and open it."
A normal RSS Feed extension will provide this behavior, and I thought the goal of Vivaldi's integrated RSS feed feature would be to provide this same behavior but as a native browser feature.