whatsapp in the vivaldi sidebar
-
uberprutser
I got whatsapp installed on my windows computer. And I wonder if I can launch that program from the vivaldi sidebar?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@uberprutser said in whatsapp in the vivaldi sidebar:
And I wonder if I can launch that program from the vivaldi sidebar?
No you can not start a Windows app from the panel bar.
You can add web.whatsapp.com to the panel, switch on the new panel head by context menu to "Desktop Version" view and authenticate by QR code from you phone.
-
You don't need WhatsApp installed in your computer.
Go to https://web.whatsapp.com, log in, add the page as a panel, set the panel to show desktop version and you are good to go.
If you also convert the cookie to a session cookie, you'll have your WA on the panel for months.
-
mib2berlin
@uberprutser @Barruel
Disable lazy loading in settings > panels keep panels logged in for me.
I don't use WhatsApp but it work for other chat, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in whatsapp in the vivaldi sidebar:
@uberprutser @Barruel
Disable lazy loading in settings > panels keep panels logged in for me.
Cool. Do panels survive Tools > Delete Browsing Data when Lazy load is disabled?
-
mib2berlin
@Barruel
Yes but I always keep my cookies from deleting.
I guess if you delete all you have to login again.
Cheers, mib
-
uberprutser
@DoctorG said in whatsapp in the vivaldi sidebar:
No you can not start a Windows app from the panel bar.
That's to bad, I was hoping I could start windows programs trough the sidebar. It's not a big deal as I hardly ever use whats app.
I'm not big on i.m. they all are rather pushy/needy. I prefer email
Using a web version is probably not a good idea for me. As I always delete my cookies, and then I'll probably need to sign in again.
I'll just keep using the windows program
-
@uberprutser said in whatsapp in the vivaldi sidebar:
@DoctorG said in whatsapp in the vivaldi sidebar:
No you can not start a Windows app from the panel bar.
Using a web version is probably not a good idea for me. As I always delete my cookies, and then I'll probably need to sign in again.
I use this extension to protect cookies from deletion. Works fine for web.whatsapp.com so far.