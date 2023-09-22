We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Focus on Address Bar on iPad with a Magic Keyboard or other physical keyboard
-
papalpenguin
Is there a key combo or can we get a way to use the keyboard to focus on the address bar to avoid tapping my screen
greybeard Ambassador
I have a cheap Bluetooth keyboard I use with my iPad.
Focus can be changed either using the Tab key, or one of the Shift, Control or Command + Arrow keys (I am not an Apple user so I don’t know the keyboard well).
Also, for some reason these do not work on some sites(!?).
(Also works well on my Android tablet.)
Sometimes there is no option but to go to the screen.