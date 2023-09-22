We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Lustory666
Every time I receive an email, there is a bar that reads: 'To protect your privacy remote resources have been blocked.', and I am not able to see the pictures until I click the button 'Allow'. How can I turn off part of the blocker?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Lustory666 In webmail app of webmail.vivaldi.net?
Setting → Prefernces → Displaying Messages → Allow Remote Resources
@Lustory666, this does not depend on the Vivaldi adblocker, but on the email service. All the emails I use, regardless of the browser, block images and attachments by default, for security reasons, because they are the main source of malware and phishing. You should look at this in the configuration of the corresponding services, if you can deactivate it at your own risk.
Same in Vivaldi if you use the mail client, if you permit remote resources, this override the default settings of the mail service, only recommended from sender which you know.
Lustory666
@DoctorG Thank you!