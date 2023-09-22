We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unable to remove old outlook account
-
I deleted my Microsoft outlook email account and this has been confirmed by Microsoft.
I deleted the account in the Vivaldi Mail settings and it's no longer showing there.
BUT, In the mail panel under All Accounts the deleted email address is shown there with the full range of inbox/outbox/spam etc.
Can anyone please tell me how to fully delete the old email address for good?
-
mib2berlin
@oldsalt
Hi, I guess you created a ghost account.
The only way I know is to delete the whole database in your profile.
You can only do this with IMAP accounts, you have to fetch all mails again.
This can take a long time.
Maybe wait a bit if another user have a better solution.
The database folder is in /vivaldi/Default/Storage/ext/
on Linux.
On Windows it is in \App Data\Vivaldi\Storage\ext\
No guarantee or liability!
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin
@oldsalt
Hi again, this bug is tackled at moment from the development team, no need to doing the hard way.
If it does not bother you to much wait for the fix of:
VB-99116
[Mail] Deleted Mail account reappears in panel and cannot be removed - ghost account, in progress.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for the replies, I will await the fix.