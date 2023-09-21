We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Freezing from time to time
Hi Everybody,
Vivaldi (6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ) seems to freeze briefly every now and then, especially when playing a Youtube video or when I work with Chat GPT or Google Bard.
I have about 80 tabs open, as well as several workspaces (translated German name) in the background that also contain many tabs.
As far as I know, tabs use memory regardless of whether they belong to the active workspace or to an inactive one in the background, right?
According to Taskmanager, Vivaldi uses about 4 GB, and in total I have about 70% of my 32 GB memory free.
CPU utilization is below 20% at peak.
It can't be the network load either, because when I work with Edge next to Vivaldi, everything runs smoothly there.
What could be the reason that Vivaldi keeps freezing from time to time?
What can I do?
Thanks for any advice in advance!
RasheedHolland
For me it never freezes on YouTube, but it does sometimes freezes on Instagram when I'm writing a DM. Best thing to do is to completely reinstall, or try with a new profile. And the longer Vivaldi stays in memory, the more chance it will become more sluggish.
mib2berlin
@Albinoni
Hi, there is along term bug about freezing but nobody ever could reproduce it constantly.
Using the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) version 6.3 and a internal 6.3 build I cant see such a freeze for a long time.
So I guess it is fixed with another bug fix in Vivaldi 6.3.
You can hibernate all workspaces with a shortcut I use Ctrl+Shift+9 for it but I don't think this is a memory issue.
I have this freezing only on one device with a iGPU from Intel, specs in my signature.
Do you use the same number of tabs in Edge?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Freezing from time to time:
@Albinoni
Do you use the same number of tabs in Edge?
No, in Edge I have about 10 tabs open on average. Edge is usually only my secondary browser, especially when Vivaldi is acting up again as described.
My basic assumption (as a non-expert) is that many open tabs are not relevant, at least in terms of the free memory I have.
Thanks for your tip regarding the hibernation for the workspaces.
I have looked for such a setting before, in my case less because of the memory load (but a relief never hurts), but with regard to background activities that increase, for example, the network load. So far I had the information that Vivaldi has no setting like that at all.
Do I understand you correctly that in your opinion hibernate the workspaces has no effect on Vivaldi's memory footprint? But that's exactly the purpose of this setting, isn't it?
But probably you mean that this setting does not do anything for me, because I have enough free memory even without the hibernation of the workspaces.
mib2berlin
@Albinoni
It has a huge impact to the used memory but as you mentioned it does not help for the freeze issue.
Some user report it help to disable the hardware acceleration setting in Settings > Webpages but I cant reproduce this.
I had this issue 4-5 times a week, sometimes 2 times a day, completely random.
It never happen in the Vivaldi 6.3 version so I hope it goes away for you with the next update.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thank you.
Then I will pay attention to the aspect of hardware acceleration and hope that the problem of freezing is well known to the developers and will be fixed with the next update.
I've had the same issue, and it was solved (along with others) by turning off EFFICIENCY MODE. Note that this only applies to newer Intel processors. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode/1