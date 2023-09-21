Hi Everybody,

Vivaldi (6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ) seems to freeze briefly every now and then, especially when playing a Youtube video or when I work with Chat GPT or Google Bard.

I have about 80 tabs open, as well as several workspaces (translated German name) in the background that also contain many tabs.

As far as I know, tabs use memory regardless of whether they belong to the active workspace or to an inactive one in the background, right?

According to Taskmanager, Vivaldi uses about 4 GB, and in total I have about 70% of my 32 GB memory free.

CPU utilization is below 20% at peak.

It can't be the network load either, because when I work with Edge next to Vivaldi, everything runs smoothly there.

What could be the reason that Vivaldi keeps freezing from time to time?

What can I do?

Thanks for any advice in advance!

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)