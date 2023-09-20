So I recently switched to verticle tabs (which I love!) but after using Edge for a little bit at school I noticed a drawback with the way Vivaldi has verticle tabs.

If you want to make a minimalistic vertical tab bar, you can shrink the vertical tab bar so only the icons of the tabs you have open are showing. The main drawback is that you can only close the tab you are currently on.

Please add a setting to make the close tab buttons available on all tabs, wether you had them selected or not.

Here is a photo of the vertical tab setup that I am complaining about:

