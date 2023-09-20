We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Allow me to close other tabs in vertical tab mode.
So I recently switched to verticle tabs (which I love!) but after using Edge for a little bit at school I noticed a drawback with the way Vivaldi has verticle tabs.
If you want to make a minimalistic vertical tab bar, you can shrink the vertical tab bar so only the icons of the tabs you have open are showing. The main drawback is that you can only close the tab you are currently on.
Please add a setting to make the close tab buttons available on all tabs, wether you had them selected or not.
Here is a photo of the vertical tab setup that I am complaining about:
Pesala Ambassador
@MIfoodie Right-click on the icon to close other tabs, or tabs above/below.
@Pesala Yes I know that is an option, and excuse me I might just be lazy but when you right-click to close the tab the close tab button is pretty far down so when you are closing a few tabs it gets kinda annoying.
Though your post a few years ago would really be helpful right now lol.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24123/allow-editing-of-menus?_=1695247338041
Pesala Ambassador
@MIfoodie Editing of menus is now possible.
Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Tabs, Tab. Delete unused items, move most used items to the top, etc.
@MIfoodie said in Allow me to close other tabs in vertical tab mode.:
The main drawback is that you can only close the tab you are currently on.
You can Mouse-Middle-Click any tab to close it.
Furthermore your title can be a little confusing as people who use the menu entry "close other tabs" will think that is what you want, which already exists. You'd better rename the title to "Display close button on every tab in a minimal vertical tab bar" or something...