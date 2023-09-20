We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Spell check for Norwegian
CondensedMilk
I use Notion, a note taking site, but in comparison to when using it in Edge, in Vivaldi it marks my text written in Norwegian red, because there appears to be no spell or grammar checker in Vivaldi browser for this language. Is that so? I really dont want to open Edge exclusively for notetaking.
Pesala Ambassador
@CondensedMilk Right-click in the text edit box (without any text selected), open the Spell-check submenu, click on Language Settings, then Add Language to see the full list of options.
CondensedMilk
@Pesala Thank you, it helped!