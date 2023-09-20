We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Brave Summariser broken with Brave Search dark theme
wintercoast
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
E.g.,
Appears fine in Opera and Brave. I'm not sure when this started happening. I've done a hard refresh and also cleared the search cookie, but no joy.
The text is actually there as you can see it when you mouse over.
Light theme is fine.
DoctorG Ambassador
@wintercoast Can i test this, but how? - no URL, no information about your used theme.
wintercoast
@DoctorG Try https://search.brave.com/search?q=rudolf+diesel&source=web
Then with gear icon at top right of the page, select dark theme
DoctorG Ambassador
@wintercoast Done. But i do not get a Brave AI entry like yours.
Looks perfectly fine here too.
Using some kind of dark mode extension?
Toggled experimental dark mode flags?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
wintercoast
@Pathduck I've not knowingly tweaked anything. But, of course, other extensions can auto-update.
Tried disabling ad blocking just now. No change. I will look at that list.
It displayed fine using a guest window. Is there a way of seeing the last updated date for extensions, so I can disable in reverse update order?
@wintercoast said in Brave Summariser broken with Brave Search dark theme:
It displayed fine using a guest window. Is there a way of seeing the last updated date for extensions, so I can disable in reverse update order?
Nope. You have disable all extensions and then enabling one by one to track for the offending one, likely a filter extension (eg: stylus/dark reader) or even a security addon.
wintercoast
@Hadden89 I've narrowed it down to ChatGPT - Chatonai (GPT3, GPT4) 1.5.8.1.
I also tested it in Brave itself and got the same behaviour. I've reported the issue to the developer, though tbh I hardly use this anymore.
For me works fine: