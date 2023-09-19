Hello you beautiful people!

Coming from habit browser I'm used to having horizontally scrollable tab tiles at the bottom of the screen, see the attached image. Mind you, the tab bar only shows when the tab icon is pressed.

This is, in my opinion, the easiest way to browse one-handed.

I know you can show a small tab bar at the bottom, but I don't like that for two reasons. Firstly it always shows, which takes away valuable screen space and secondly, once you have a certain number of tabs it only shows the page icon, which is useless if there are multiple tabs from the same page (e. g. a news website).

The full tile style tab layout there is now can't be reached easily one-handed, so I think this would make a valuable addition to Vivaldi's customisation options.