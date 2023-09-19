We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
iCLoud Mail setings
-
monsieurzik Translator
Hello everyone,
On my PC at work, it is impossible to configure my box in @icloud.com in the email client of Vivaldi.
Identical things about you or a work proxi that doesn't let go to iCloud ?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@monsieurzik Hi. Check to ensure the account settings are the same as shown on this Apple support page. On this page, it shows the SMTP port as 587. 587 is for STARTTLS, so make sure the setting in Vivaldi reflects that and also shows port 587.
And as you referenced it is a work computer, it is also possible that your corporate firewall is not allowing connections to Apple's servers.
-
@edwardp said in iCLoud Mail setings:
And as you referenced it is a work computer, it is also possible that your corporate firewall is not allowing connections to Apple's servers.
@monsieurzik - this is quite likely if your work computer is anything like my work laptops. I'm still able to use Vivaldi for personal mail on one laptop (for now) only if I have the official VPN disabled. On the other laptop the various blocks, firewalls and scanners make it impossible to use any mail (even webmail, even with no VPN)...
Edit: forgot to mention that the office WiFi blocks traditional mail traffic as well, so it's webmail only for me in there.