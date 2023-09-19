We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Lag on opening new tab
Since the latest version, I experience a lag between opening a new tab and typing the url. It's 2-3 characters that will be lost, and if the previous tab had a keyboard focus somewhere, the characters will show up in that field instead. It's super annoying and not usable for power users. I know I have a large browsing history and it takes time to prepare the dropdown suggestions, but the keyboard focus should be set first thing when opening a new tab, dropdown can easily wait.
Anyone else experiencing this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Tuexss In can confirm this for 6.3 versions, too.
I gonna check bug tracker…
Known issue.
VB-99490 "Upon opening a new tab, Vivaldi takes some time until it accepts keyboard input for the address bar" - confirmed
mib2berlin
@Tuexss
Hi, I cant reproduce it, the v in vivaldi.net is always shown but maybe I am not fast enough to notice it.
Some user report a delay open new tabs, could this the reason on your system?
It take 1/10 of second to open a new tab on my systems.
Check the new priority setting in Settings > Address Bar.
I have history at the end of the list:
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin I can reproduce it, in my case it often eart first character of a two or more char nick while typed too fast. Seems to depend on my large bookmark and history.
But not a real problem for me, i can wait a little bit after Ctrl+T and then i type.
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
In my experience a database can handle 100000 entries in milliseconds, no idea why those hickups happen in the history of Vivaldi
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I have it at the end of the list too. But my browser history is also 5 years long with daily activity.
@mib2berlin well, the history is my only guess, as I don't know what else could be a suspect. It's been working nicely so far, it only happened after the last update.
@DoctorG yeah, in theory I could wait, but my muscle my memory just hits ctrl+t and starts typing shortcuts without me even thinking about it, and then I'm already experiencing it.
The delay is about 1second after I hit the shortcut, for the new tab to open. And it's the same when opening a link from the bookmark bar.
mib2berlin
@Tuexss
OK, one second is out of the question but 5 years are huge.
Not many use can even test this.
For a test you can move the history files out of your profile to a save place, Vivaldi create a clean history file at start, then you can test if this lag disappear.
After the test you can delete the new files and copy your old files back.
There is a bug report about this slow tab issue iirc but I have no time to search for it at moment.
Cheers, mib
I know your pain. It was solved (along with other issues) by turning off EFFICIENCY MODE. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode/1
@wholesum Thank you so much, I added it to the command line, and I immediately feel the performance difference!!! that's a gamechanger.
problem successfully solved.
for others who are interested, my CPU is Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690 CPU @ 3.50GHz 3.50 GHz (yup, 4th gen, not 12th, but hey)
@Tuexss Awesome to hear that. It is a complete game changer !