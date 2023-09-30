@BENJAMEJA That " preview " banner on the top left corner is strange.

Noticing from your earlier screenshot that you still have the " Token de servicios de Google " in privacy settings, but that setting was removed several browser updates ago, so I am guessing your browser is out of date. Google probably prevents installing extensions on old unsupported versions.

What version of Vivaldi are you using (you can check by going to vivaldi://about/ )? Current is 6.2.3105.54 . And are you using Windows 7?

Can you also try using this url (it is different from your screenshot, but not sure if that is only a localization difference): https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/google-translate/aapbdbdomjkkjkaonfhkkikfgjllcleb