@rshaveiv30, Vivaldi is pretty fast, even more than the Firefox which I also have in my collection.

I don't know the sys specs you have, but you can make Windows way faster and more responsive.

The first thing is to take a good look at the apps that load initially in Windows and deactivate those that you don't use frequently.

Disable the Hibernation service, because it is a memory hog by duplicating all open applications in memory, also creating many temporary files.

If you have an SSD, it is also a good idea to deactivate the Indexing service, which records all changes in the file system, to speed up the search, but it still wastes resources and does not provide any advantages in a SSD.

Also deactivate services for peripherals that you do not use, since they also use unnecessary resources.

Disable animations in the UI.

With this you can considerably accelerate the overall speed of the system and free up resources.