We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
how do you make run faster
-
rshaveiv30
how do i make vivaldi run faster
-
mib2berlin
@rshaveiv30
Hi, That's not enough information, what should be faster?
As Vivaldi is as fast as any other browser, except the start time, it depends on your system specs.
Please add Vivaldi, OS version and system specs, please.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11g1mSA2fxnA8ZuyQZ_o0WB3q52LUHr-O/view?usp=sharing
Cheers, mib
-
@rshaveiv30, Vivaldi is pretty fast, even more than the Firefox which I also have in my collection.
I don't know the sys specs you have, but you can make Windows way faster and more responsive.
The first thing is to take a good look at the apps that load initially in Windows and deactivate those that you don't use frequently.
Disable the Hibernation service, because it is a memory hog by duplicating all open applications in memory, also creating many temporary files.
If you have an SSD, it is also a good idea to deactivate the Indexing service, which records all changes in the file system, to speed up the search, but it still wastes resources and does not provide any advantages in a SSD.
Also deactivate services for peripherals that you do not use, since they also use unnecessary resources.
Disable animations in the UI.
With this you can considerably accelerate the overall speed of the system and free up resources.
-
I've experienced slowness (specially after running audio or video on a tab for a while0, and it was solved (along with other issues) by turning off EFFICIENCY MODE. Note that this only applies to newer Intel processors. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode/1
-
@wholesum I found one vivaldi process with efficency mode on even my ryzen 5 3rd gen. So it might apply even for those.
-
@Hadden89 I've heard of older processors also having some processes running in efficiency mode. I am not sure if the flag applies to that type of efficiency mode. But pls let me know, I will update the post.
As is, I can only speak for my setup/processor. All my other machines are Linux, so I can't test it further.
-
@wholesum I have enabled the flag on a shortcut and no vivaldi process now have the efficency mode ON.
-
@Hadden89 ok! and is the performance better? mine was fine when vivaldi first opened, it only degraded over time (even with most tabs hibernating)
-
@wholesum it seems to be pretty much the same with this OFF. But only can test it over the time.
(Also, being chromium multiprocess, having this mode only on one instance by default seems a pretty awkard choice).
-
mib2berlin
@wholesum
Hi, I tested this with an old i5-8350U and had many processes with leaves.
It doesn't make any difference for me but I am only a power user in using Vivaldi a lot but not using a lot of tabs, two extensions, short history and so forth, for example.
I hope it can help user with performance issues and add it to my notes.
Cheers, mib