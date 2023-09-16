We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
DNS CleanBrowsing (Family Filter) for Vivaldi?
-
In Chrome and Edge, which are browsers that I have used before, they have a DNS setting to block adult websites, I looked for it on Vivaldi and couldn't find it, does it have this option for users?
-
Maybe there are some lists to add to the blocker but I don't know where to get it
This could be useful:
https://www.gizchina.com/2022/10/27/how-to-block-adult-content-on-all-kind-of-devices/
-
@MatheusAp Vivaldi is built on Chromium and so has the same settings at:
chrome://settings/security
You can choose the CleanBrowsing DoH setting there.
In my opinion, it's better to set DNS providers on the OS level, so you don't have to override in every browser or web-capable application.
https://cleanbrowsing.org/filters/
OS DNS settings can be protected from changes by regular users. If course, you can't stop a curious teen from quickly figuring how to work around any basic "protection", for that there is a need to set GPO policies on the OS level, as well as using specialized software and making sure users cannot change anything on their own.
-
Yandex, Europe's version of Google, also has a DNS server with the option to block pornographic content. But as I said, Yandex is Europe's Google: Probably not the most private DNS out there.
-
@Eggcorn said in DNS CleanBrowsing (Family Filter) for Vivaldi?:
Yandex, Europe's version of
I'll stop you here: it's Russia's etcetc. Don't spread misinformation. I personally wouldn't trust my used toilet paper on them.
-
@iAN-CooG Last I checked my world map: Russia's part of Europe (although not the EU). But as I said: Yandex is a European version of Google, and like Google, they're not the most privacy-respecting company.
I'd trust Yandex a lot more than I'd trust Google (not that that's a high bar), but it's up to the original poster to decide which DNS server he wants to use.
-
wolfthecatbreeder
I use Cloudflare's malware and adult content filtering DNS (1.1.1.3) by enabling "Choose Secure DNS" and choose "With Custom" and enter:
https:/family.cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query
I also think it will save lots of hassle to have your DNS set at the OS level. However, since I don't have mobile network and have to rely on connecting my laptop to WiFi outside of home and office, having a secure DNS setting in Vivaldi makes me feel safe without having to configure every WiFi connection.
I did experience connection problem once with the aforementioned custom DNS setting at a school with its own secure WiFi settings so that's one caveat I can think of.