@MatheusAp Vivaldi is built on Chromium and so has the same settings at:

chrome://settings/security

You can choose the CleanBrowsing DoH setting there.

In my opinion, it's better to set DNS providers on the OS level, so you don't have to override in every browser or web-capable application.

https://cleanbrowsing.org/filters/

OS DNS settings can be protected from changes by regular users. If course, you can't stop a curious teen from quickly figuring how to work around any basic "protection", for that there is a need to set GPO policies on the OS level, as well as using specialized software and making sure users cannot change anything on their own.