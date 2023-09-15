We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Syncing the block and third party addon (e.g. AdGuard)
-
Hello,
Is it possible to include in the sync all websites that were unblocked using Vivaldi's built-in ad and tracking blockers as well as sync websites that were unblocked for third party addons such as AdGuard?
It is tiring to repeat the unblocking of websites between computers.
Thanks,
Devin
-
Obiwan2208
I don't know what you mean with "unlock websites" but the lists you've subscribed in Vivaldi's AdBlocker are updated themselves.
If there're changes or newer published date will download it...and keep surfing.
-
@DevinC Usually is better not using two blockers. If you already have adguard you shouldn't use vivaldi blocker too.
@Obiwan2208 I think OP also wants to sync adguard lists/exceptions but usually only the naked extensions are synced not their data (reason why several extensions have export/import features). Unsure if vivaldi blocker site exceptions or the list add are synced because I still use UbO
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Usually is better not using two blockers.
????. On what occasions could it be good?
-
@Hadden89 Thanks. I have recently installed AdGuard to block or at least reduce the number of YouTube ads. Will try to use Vivaldi's built-in blocker without AdGuard to see if that does the trick. Hopefully Vivaldi's sync includes the built-in blocker as well.
Another idea, in combination with Vivaldi's blocker, is to reverse my AdGuard approach by blacklisting certain websites rather than all and adding each to the whitelist, which I was already doing with Vivaldi's built-in blocker.
Thanks for mentioning about UbO ( https://ublockorigin.com ). Will check it out.