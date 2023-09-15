We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Closed tab confirmation persists too long
When closing a tab, a closed tab confirmation bar appears at the bottom of the screen with the "Undo" option. I know that many people like this "feature" but it persists for approximately 30 seconds with no apparent way to dismiss it. It blocks access to features on the currently displayed tab, especially if there are interactive buttons that I need to access. I can't find a method of turning this off, or at least limiting the display time to something acceptable like just a few seconds. This is on a Pixel 7 Pro with the newest version of Vivaldi.
@10Ring
Hi, I count 3 seconds, 30 seconds seems not right.
There is no setting to change/disable this popup.
Maybe this one of the Pixel only bugs, we have to wait if other users can reproduce this.
Than you can make a bug report.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.2.3110.86
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the quick response. I just timed it with my watch, 29 seconds. It is quite annoying, and only appeared last week after my latest update of Vivaldi. I couldn't find anything related to this by searching, so I'll wait and see if anyone else has this issue.
On my Android device the banner is displayed for 30 seconds and I do find the banner gets in the way.
A method to dismiss the banner or an adjustable time would be appreciated
@Harrisc
Hi, I cant reproduce this on my Android 8.1 and 12 devices.
Please add your Android and device version.
Cheers, mib
Android 11 on a realme X2 rmx1992 and same 30 second delay on Huawei mediapad m5 with Android 8.
Latest Vivaldi snapshot on both
@10Ring
Hi, it seems you are not the only on, please report it to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
I'm also experiencing this bug on my OnePlus Nord N200.
It's infuriating because I'm mostly using the mobile browser to access Blue Sky these days and the undo banner blocks the navigation UI elements.
mib3berlin
@vladimoira
Hi, I have no idea if anyone report this to the bug tracker, if not it will never be fixed.
I cant report something I cant reproduce.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin hi, yes sorry I did report it to the bug tracker when I made that post. VAB-8063 I've been sick lately and haven't been getting my notifications for my emails.
@vladimoira
Ah OK, I hope your feeling better now.
I add a comment, a link to this thread and some tags, to the report.
It is unconfirmed at moment.
Cheers, mib
I reported it VAB-8084.
Seems to happen when a downloaded app has the Accessibility function turned on. The bug seems to occur with several downloaded apps but always with the helper for AnyDesk. It's AnyDesk Control Service AD1.
If the Accessibility feature is turned off for all downloaded apps, the banner disappears in about 5 seconds
The same reason seems to also stop the screen going Full Screen on scrolling up. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85081/full-screen
@mib2berlin another popup which is quite annyoing is the wifi/data one (temporary offline). Can last a similar amount of time (5/10s). But being an android feature I doubt vivaldi can fix it.
@Harrisc
Hi, I can reproduce this with 6.2 and with the snapshot 6.3.3139.12.
I have enabled accessibility feature for Microsoft Link to Windows and/or KDE connect.
But Chrome and Chromium does the same, closing a tab open a message for 30 seconds.
They doesn't have the scroll feature so I cant test this but this is not a Vivaldi bug
The same for VAB-8063 and VAB-8083.
I will leave comments and let the developer decide what to do.
@vladimoira
Hi, do you have accessibility features enabled?
-
@Hadden89
Hi, how can I test this?
I was able to trace the source of mine to AVG antivirus accessibility features having gotten hung up. By disabling and re-enabling them in the Android system settings the prompt is now dismissing after 3-5 seconds as intended.
Thanks for your help!