The Android version of Vivaldi doesn't have a full screen option. Sometimes when scrolling a page up the tabs and address bar disappear and I have full screen. It seems to happen intermittently and does not seem to be tied to particular sites or Vivaldi version.
Does anyone know how to get this full screen all the time?
Today I can see full screen again on some sites when scrolling up but it's not consistent!!
Why and how do I do this all the time?
@Harrisc
Hi, some user report this but if I remember correctly it was only on Samsung and Pixel mobiles.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Vivaldi 5.7.2932.89
Android 11
Realme X2 (RMX1992EX)
@Harrisc
I cant reproduce this on my Android 8.1, 12 mobiles but there is a bug report about :
VAB-7150 Address bar not hiding when scrolling 26/Feb/23
It is not confirmed in the internal bug tracker.
If no tester or developer can reproduce this it is not possible to fix this, I fear.
You can try to install the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) version, it is independent of your stable install.
If it work there you may have to reset your Vivaldi stable install to get a clean profile.
Cheers, mib
For some reason Vivaldi is full screen again today when I scroll up; if only I could do this all the time.!
Vivaldi.jpg
You are suggesting this is bug. Is the address bar etc meant to hide for everyone or not?
I want the scroll to full screen
@Harrisc
Hi, one user report this as bug but nobody from the tester and developer team can reproduce it, me neither.
As I mention, try to install the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) version, it is independent to your stable install.
If it work in the snapshot something in your stable install is broken and you have to reinstall or use the snapshot.
I always use the snapshot and the stable only for testing reports or issues from other user, for example.
If you use Vivaldi sync you can get all your important data back but loose some as open tabs for example.
Cheers, mib
FYI I installed the snapshot and I couldn't get full screen, but the stable version had already stopped providing the full screen!
@Harrisc
I am sorry but I have no idea why it not work for you and some other user.
It is working fine on my 3 mobile devices on Android 8.1, 10 and 12 since ever but this does not really help you.
Cheers, mib
The full screen is now working on both the stable and snapshot on my Android 11 device.
I can't and never had it working on my Huawei MediaPad M5 with Android 8.
Thanks for your assistance.
I can't get the full screen option to work at all on any of my devices.
I would like to see a full screen option in the Vivaldi menu!
Problem still occuring. Seems to happen when a downloaded app uses the Accessibility function in settings. I lodged a bug reports VAB-8083