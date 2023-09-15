None of the images are loading for any website in Vivaldi browser.

The icon right of the address bar says - "Blocked content": Image loading has been blocked. I haven't blocked the image loading.

This is present in the settings: Settings -> Web Pages -> Load Images -> Always

This is not an issue with the browser or extension, but might be some issue with configuration (or maybe some bugs?):

Images can load on a different User Profile, or Guest profile

Images can't load in Incognito window in my affected User Profile - so, not an issue with extensions because extensions are by default off in Incognito.

What did I try:

Tried restarting the browser and rebooting the OS, didn't help

Tried resetting some settings to Default: Privacy & Security, Downloads, Web Pages, Network. Didn't help.

Clicking on the lock icon left of the address bar shows Image option as turned off - Not allowed (default). When I turn it on, images load for that particular website. But, I am unable to figure out how to turn it on for all the websites.

What can be the remedial steps?