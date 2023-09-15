Images are not loading in the browser
None of the images are loading for any website in Vivaldi browser.
The icon right of the address bar says - "Blocked content": Image loading has been blocked. I haven't blocked the image loading.
This is present in the settings: Settings -> Web Pages -> Load Images -> Always
This is not an issue with the browser or extension, but might be some issue with configuration (or maybe some bugs?):
- Images can load on a different User Profile, or Guest profile
- Images can't load in Incognito window in my affected User Profile - so, not an issue with extensions because extensions are by default off in Incognito.
What did I try:
- Tried restarting the browser and rebooting the OS, didn't help
- Tried resetting some settings to Default: Privacy & Security, Downloads, Web Pages, Network. Didn't help.
Clicking on the lock icon left of the address bar shows Image option as turned off - Not allowed (default). When I turn it on, images load for that particular website. But, I am unable to figure out how to turn it on for all the websites.
What can be the remedial steps?
OakdaleFTL
@ashishkr23438 Might you have accidentally clicked the picture icon on the Status bar?
@OakdaleFTL Nope. It is still showing as Always and Loop
OakdaleFTL
And I just tested: Settings and Status bar selection will follow each other... Sorry for the false alarm.
The problem is fixed.
Need to Allow images from here. Didn't work from the Vivaldi settings interface.
Probably a BUG in Vivaldi - the settings shown in the UI is not synced with the chromium backend.
Hi! I currently have the same issue of "bug" here in Vivaldi. This was my first encounter with the other profile (my main in Vivaldi) for almost a year. Images and the web browsers are lagging and not loading images.
I have to close the window and log in to reload it, which frustrates me as a Vivaldi enthusiast.
I need tips, guys, on how to resolve the matter. I don't think that the extension I have been using influenced the bug, as I used this before and did not encounter this issue prior to today.