openSUSE has released a new distro called Slowroll, based on Tumbleweed. The intent is to have updates every one or two months with bug fixes, but it will receive CVE fixes as they are available.

It's in-between Tumbleweed and Leap.

The install media from the openSUSE web site, is for Tumbleweed and is not a live DVD. It successfully installed to an external USB SSD, from a flash drive.

Upon the first boot, I switched it to Slowroll, by disabling the Tumbleweed repositories and manually added three Slowroll repos listed on https://en.opensuse.org/openSUSE:Slowroll which are currently under Experimental (update, oss and non-oss). There were around 33 updates. And of course, I also added the Vivaldi repo.

openSUSE recently did a survey and Slowroll came out on top for Community's Vision for openSUSE. https://news.opensuse.org/2023/09/05/survey-reveals-community-preferences/

Phoronix article: https://www.phoronix.com/news/openSUSE-Slowroll

Given what was needed to be done to switch it from Tumbleweed to Slowroll, I can comfortably say that, in my opinion, at least for now, this is not for the Linux beginner.

I will be testing it to see how it performs.