It also seems that it is possible to create a @vivaldi.net account, which I found attractive for having an alternative to mainstream email services, but since the beginning of the year, it seems that the creation of these accounts has been quite restricted.

Anyone can open a vivaldi.net account.

Is there any guide or tutorial on how to get an email account? It seems to be based on getting reputation points, but I would be interested to know a way to ensure that I get the email account while spending as little time as possible. Thanks!

Please read this blog post, if you have not already.

I will quote the following from it (with emphasis on the word 'actively'):

From 4 May 2023, verifying your identity via a code sent to your phone will be replaced by a reputation system that grants access to Vivaldi Webmail only to users who actively take part in the community.