How to open a vivaldi.net email account?
-
caballeroseg
I have come here looking for a browser of European origin that respects privacy. It seems that Vivaldi is a great choice in this case.
It also seems that it is possible to create a @vivaldi.net account, which I found attractive for having an alternative to mainstream email services, but since the beginning of the year, it seems that the creation of these accounts has been quite restricted.
Is there any guide or tutorial on how to get an email account? It seems to be based on getting reputation points, but I would be interested to know a way to ensure that I get the email account while spending as little time as possible. Thanks!
-
@caballeroseg said in How to open a vivaldi.net email account?:
I would be interested to know a way to ensure that I get the email account while spending as little time as possible
Basically, reputation is based on all the vivaldi services so.... more fair activity on other services, more chanches to have mail fully functional once you subscribed for it. How much time is need we can't really answer for it.
-
edwardp Ambassador
This post is deleted!
-
edwardp Ambassador
This post is deleted!
-
edwardp Ambassador
@caballeroseg said in How to open a vivaldi.net email account?:
It also seems that it is possible to create a @vivaldi.net account, which I found attractive for having an alternative to mainstream email services, but since the beginning of the year, it seems that the creation of these accounts has been quite restricted.
Anyone can open a vivaldi.net account.
Is there any guide or tutorial on how to get an email account? It seems to be based on getting reputation points, but I would be interested to know a way to ensure that I get the email account while spending as little time as possible. Thanks!
There are other Forum threads discussing this.
Please read this blog post, if you have not already.
I will quote the following from it (with emphasis on the word 'actively'):
From 4 May 2023, verifying your identity via a code sent to your phone will be replaced by a reputation system that grants access to Vivaldi Webmail only to users who actively take part in the community.
-
" I would be interested to know a way to ensure that I get the email account while spending as little time as possible." Such advice would be directly counter to the aim of the program, which is to grant mail accounts to only actual community members, and not manipulators and abusers. If you would like to be a community member then please, by all means, join in. If you do, then you'll find yourself using a vivaldi.net mail account soon enough.
-
-
caballeroseg
ok, thank you all for your answers.
-
I think they should go back to the old way of verifying users.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@nealmsuu1 Will not be done.
If you need faster access to a own mail address, you have many providers in internet, use them or wait some days for a vivaldi mail account.