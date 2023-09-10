Foundry VTT for GM broken in recent update
The latest update in Vivaldi has introduced a problem in Foundry VTT that prevents the "GM" role from accessing the tab menu on the right (or anything in that zone, for that matter). There's a solitary error in the console pointing at a failure in Foundry's tabPrompt.js file which builds those custom tabs. When reported to the Foundry support team, they've indicated that Vivaldi is an unsupported browser because "they prevent some JavaScript functions." I've never actually had a problem with using Vivaldi and Foundry VTT (other than a gestures issue that was easily resolved), so I'd like to figure this out so I can continue using the browser.
Happy to dig into this JavaScript file with someone that might be able to offer me some insight into this blocker...
@2mOlaf Hi - it's considered a good idea to provide a link to the site you're having problems with, to save others some time...
https://foundryvtt.com/demo
Anyway, I found the demo (again) but can't join as GM obviously, and not willing to spend actual $$$ testing this. But the tabs on the right seemed to work fine as a regular player.
My general view is that there's nothing "special" with Vivaldi - it's a Chromium-based browser and all sites that work in Chrome should work in Vivaldi unless the developers have made some (stupid) browser-specific code and use (even stupider) user agent detection. My view is also that most site support are always full of BS...
I have no clue about Javascript, but I know that Vivaldi does not "block some JS function". The error seems to be a simple "undefined" variable (item).
My suggestion is to test in other browsers (Chromium 116+) and also test in a clean profile of Vivaldi. Also look at the Devtools (F12) network log if any resources are blocked.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
deltaechobravo
I am experiencing the same as both GM and player. I am not a front-end developer, but I have tested this with all blocking disabled in Vivaldi on both windows and linux (ubuntu). It is locally hosted, but I can provide a url and credentials if that helps. The FoundryVTT install is fresh and there are no modifications other than installing the vanilla 5e components. I write here just to provide a bit more information. I have been successful playing on a friend's server, so I suspect it was a recent FoundryVTT update that broke things, and not something on the Vivaldi side. Edge seems to work fine.