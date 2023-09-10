@2mOlaf Hi - it's considered a good idea to provide a link to the site you're having problems with, to save others some time...

https://foundryvtt.com/demo

Anyway, I found the demo (again) but can't join as GM obviously, and not willing to spend actual $$$ testing this. But the tabs on the right seemed to work fine as a regular player.

My general view is that there's nothing "special" with Vivaldi - it's a Chromium-based browser and all sites that work in Chrome should work in Vivaldi unless the developers have made some (stupid) browser-specific code and use (even stupider) user agent detection. My view is also that most site support are always full of BS...

I have no clue about Javascript, but I know that Vivaldi does not "block some JS function". The error seems to be a simple "undefined" variable (item).

My suggestion is to test in other browsers (Chromium 116+) and also test in a clean profile of Vivaldi. Also look at the Devtools (F12) network log if any resources are blocked.

Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/