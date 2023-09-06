Vivaldi crashes when connecting Ledger Hardware wallet to Wallet extensions
Hello,
Every time I try to allow an HID device (USB Ledger hardware wallets) to connect to wallet browser extensions (Rabby, Rainbow, Metamask) Vivaldi crashes.
I tried on multiple PCs and laptops, all with the latest Vivaldi version installed. I always have the same issue.
Does anybody know how could I solve this problem?
Thanks in advance
DoctorG Ambassador
@TestLeo Known (already reported to bug tracker) and unfixed issue.
VB-95733 "attempting to use WebHID API causes browser to crash" - Unconfirmed
Hello, this problem has been for months... Why does it take so long ? Is it gonna be fixed anytime soon ?
DoctorG Ambassador
@jcbreizh said in Vivaldi crashes when connecting Ledger Hardware wallet to Wallet extensions:
Why does it take so long ?
Devs have to fix many bugs, and they decide which has priority, and where they need extra hardware or accounts.
Is it gonna be fixed anytime soon ?
No progress to get a fix.
Ok then i guess crypto user should move on other browser unfortunately. Thanks anyway.