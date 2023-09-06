Is There Any Way To Get My Downloads History Back?
-
I was working on a huge computer project over the last few days and I needed to download and try out dozens of different software programs. Today, as I was trying to make a list, I accidentally clicked the broom in the downloads panel for the first time ever on my Vivaldi profile. All of the completed downloads disappeared.
Is there a way to get a list of those downloads back? Or am I going to have to go thru my history manually looking for ones I know I downloaded? Additionally is there anyway in the history (regular history not downloads) to tell if you downloaded something from that website or not?
Thanks in advance for any help!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@KevinMiller Just look in your downloads folder.
Also see
chrome://downloads
-
@Pesala said in Is There Any Way To Get My Downloads History Back?:
chrome://downloads
Unfortunately they both only show the downloads that happened before I accidentally clicked the broom which deleted the download history in Vivaldi. I am going to have to dig thru my history to find out what I downloaded and when, I guess
Thanks for your response!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@KevinMiller Clearing all finished downloads does not delete downloaded files from your downloads folder.
-
@Pesala said in Is There Any Way To Get My Downloads History Back?:
@KevinMiller Clearing all finished downloads does not delete downloaded files from your downloads folder.
Yes, I understand that. However I was trying out data recovery programs and downloaded close to thirty different ones. Now I need to request refunds on many of them that did not work, per company policies, but I already have deleted the .exe files. I accidentally hit the broom in the downloads part of Vivaldi's panel, so between those two actions there is no record of my downloads anywhere that I can find .
-
@KevinMiller Did you found the solution?
-
DoctorG Ambassador