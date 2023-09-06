I was working on a huge computer project over the last few days and I needed to download and try out dozens of different software programs. Today, as I was trying to make a list, I accidentally clicked the broom in the downloads panel for the first time ever on my Vivaldi profile. All of the completed downloads disappeared.

Is there a way to get a list of those downloads back? Or am I going to have to go thru my history manually looking for ones I know I downloaded? Additionally is there anyway in the history (regular history not downloads) to tell if you downloaded something from that website or not?

Thanks in advance for any help!