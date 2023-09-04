We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi mute, no sound in Linux
Hi colleagues. Unfortunately , after this latest update, both Vivaldi and Vivaldi Snapshot that I have installed on my Kubuntu Linux no longer play audio (YouTube, games, podcasts, etc). And it's not any specific hardware – it's just my onboard Intel (and I've never had this issue before). I hope someone here knows how to resolve this!
@gleizer I checked my Debian 11 & 12 KDE Plasma and all was nice, sound of videos work.
Had you checked:
- updated Intel sound firmware (non-free software)
- KDE Mixer if speaker is disabled for app Chromium (yes, wrong detection by mixer) while playing
- in Vivaldi accidentally muted current tab with sound
- in Vivaldi changed permission to play audio (see Settings → Privacy → Permissions)
- in Vivaldi Settings → Tabs → Section "Mute Tab Audio" muting set
- Vivaldi tested with extra profile to reduce impact of extensions or broken profile data (run in shell
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/vivtest123"
- restarted PulseAudio with
rm -r ~/.config/pulse /tmp/pulse-*; systemctl --user restart pulseaudio.service
- run in shell
alsamixerand hit M to toggle mute
- reset ALSA with
sudo alsactl init
I do not know what could wrong on your Ubuntu (which version one do you use? Please run KDE Systeminformation, copy information and paste here).
@gleizer Du you have no sound at all in Vivaldi?
Check playing audio files at http://hpr.dogphilosophy.net/test/
Other browsers play sound? Had you checked with Chromium 116 (could be a issue with Chromium on KUbuntu)?
@gleizer Any strange error messages if you start Vivaldi in shell with
vivaldi&
Please post shell output here with the </> button (a code block).
Hi DoctorG. Thank you very much for your suggestions and considerations.
To clarify: in all other browsers that I have installed and use (Opera, Firefox and even Chrome) the sound works without problems; Only in Vivaldi Snapshot and Vivaldi Desktop this does not happen.
My system information:
Operating System: Kubuntu 22.04
KDE Plasma Version: 5.24.7
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.92.0
Qt Version: 5.15.3
Kernel Version: 5.15.0-85-generic (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
Processors: 20 × Intel Core i9-10900K CPU @ 3.70GHz
Memory: 31.1 GiB of RAM
Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super/PCIe/SSE2
I insist: the only place with sound "muted" (but not in setup) is Vivaldi browsers... Even playing musics and videos in VLC are normal...
Is this only happening on my system? Has no one else complaneid about this, after the last updates?
mib2berlin
@gleizer
Hi, not I am aware of, sound is working fine for me but I am on Opensuse Linux.
We have a lot of U/Kubuntu and Mint user here, no report so far.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
@gleizer I am using KDE on Debian 12. Below is the Audio screen from the system settings. I would think they'd be the same for all Linux distros. PipeWire is the audio server.
@edwardp Mostly exact the same. But as I said, the only apps without sound (absolutely none) here are my Vivaldi's (I use desktop version and snapshot version). It's a shame, because I'm an early adopter...
@gleizer said in Vivaldi mute, no sound in Linux:
It's a shame, because I'm an early adopter
well it would help (you) if you would have done at least one of the things another early adopter offered you, but you just thanked her without any feedback...
-
edwardp Ambassador
@gleizer The indicator for Chromium: Playback, only appears when the browser is playing any audio.
-
In KDE, the audio settings / volume slide for individual applications can get stuck. When it does, it doesn't matter where it's graphically set, it will be off. You have to click it off and back on and maybe move it around to jog it back to life.