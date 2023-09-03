Hi! I gave up on this - I decided to no longer use Vivaldi on Android - because I surfed on my devices, I had 52 tabs at the end, and I didn't found at the end any mean to export my tabs or a file or to send them through sync to my Vivaldi on desktop.

So I had to copy paste one by one the links to save them on my note taking app.

The lack to have at least visible a feature as "Export to HTML" or so.. would have been at least easier.

So I'm not here to say "please help me to find a way" because I gave up on this but for the next users, please make things simple! Because right now I'm going to use 'A' mobile browser that will allow me to bulk save all the tabs I open or I bookmark - No matter what how it works - so that I can store them on my laptop