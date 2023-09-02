Mail | Delete Filter Button should ask for confirmation
-
Delete button should ask for confirmation:
I actually thought the button was for removing selected mails. Is a bit misleading because you only see what it does while on hover and it will just silently remove the active filter on click.
-
I think the button shouldn't even be there at all. If I want to remove a filter from the mail panel, I can right-click the filter or go to settings-mail-fiters&actions and remove it from there. At least for me those are the places where deleting the filter makes sense. Or the button should be called "delete filter".
-
@pafflick I think is done, delete button is gone
-
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Hadden89 But it wasn't removed - it's still there.
I filed this as VB-95267 back in February, and it was fixed just a couple of hours ago. The fix hasn't hit the public builds yet (it's listed in the changelog for the latest snapshot, but it was a partial fix, and it had to be reopened - hopefully it will work right this time).
-
@pafflick I might have confused filters and labels. Btw, if I remember well, the button now should ask for a confirmation, mitigating the issue.