How to disable spell check?
-
funkyuncle
Yes, I've searched
Going to vivaldi://settings/languages shows a slider which appears to be off and greyed out so it can't be toggled. I'm getting the annoying red autocorrects all the time in outlook.com and apparently Outlook doesn't even have spell checking, so I'm assuming this is a Vivaldi issue.
-
Nah, if you just search in google
https://www.google.com/search?q=How+to+disable+spell+check+in+vivaldi
and it's said on top of page.
Also, press F1 for help and type spell check. goes to:
and it's said on top of page "Turn spell check on and off"
left click in any text edit, like the one in this forum where you write your posts, see the option "Spell Check", untick "use basic/enhanced spell check" and you should be done with it.
-
funkyuncle
@iAN-CooG Spell check was already turned off in settings. Still I get those wobbly red underscores. But it only happens in Outlook, not in the text field I'm typing in right now.
-
mib3berlin
@funkyuncle
Do you meant this?
Outlook occupied the context menu of Vivaldi, you cant disable the Outlook spell checker.
Can you post a text example were this happen?
Cheers, mib