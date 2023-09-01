@spikly Yeah, that seems to be the issue. Using a dark theme hides it, but like you and @spartymark pointed out, it has got to do something with the fitting of the fullscreen viewing area.

I've been using a dark theme for most of the time and switched to a light theme for a change and noticed this. The issue also happened to be right after they pushed out an update, so I might have assumed it had something to do with it.

If someone is using an older version, maybe they could confirm it here so that we know its not a new issue and they'd be able to reproduce and fix it.

I'm gonna keep using a dark theme in the meanwhile, as I'd have reverted to it in a week or so anyway.

Update: You need to use a full dark theme (Amoled theme) for it go away completely. I tried moving the tabs and bookmarks bar to the bottom to check if that was the problem, but nope.