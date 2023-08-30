We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
"Sorry, something went wrong there. Try again." when trying to add Google Account
I'm trying to check out Vivaldi's Mail and calendar functions with my Google Account. But everytime I click allow in the Oauth screen after approving access to my stuff, I get a message from Google saying "Sorry, something went wrong there. Try again." and it never goes through. So far, I have tried clearing my cookies for anything related to google But that didn't seem to work.
Encountered the same issue here, any updates?
mib2berlin
@s0ulf3re @SilliusSoddus
Hi, I don´t use Gmail but I have an account.
Going through the OAuth process without issues, have to verify on my mobile and success.
Do you get a message on your mobile?
Nope, I don't get asked for a phone conformation, the "something went wrong" error appears after selecting which stuff Vivaldi can access. E.g.: "Read, compose, send, and permanently delete all your email from Gmail".
I tried to set up Mail on a new profile, with the same account, It worked without any issues.
I think that I never get through the 2FA step because the browser "remembers" me, it lets me to "continue as" my google account.
I tried signing off from the google in the browser, and the process doesn't change much, it just notes that I'm signed off, asks me for a password, then for mail permissions, and spits out the same error, no 2FA step.
mib2berlin
@SilliusSoddus
The Vivaldi instance I test was a clean profile Google wise and I have add my Gmail account many times for testing and remove it at some time.
5 Vivaldi instances are connected to Google for mail and/or calendar, so I am not at clean state.
I fear I cant help here further and hope another user or a mail developer steps by knowing what this exact error message "something went wrong" is.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for trying to help regardless!
The user-side error link is literally https://accounts.google.com/info/unknownerror, so not a lot of info to be gathered here, sadly
I tried clearing all my browser data but that did not seem to do anything
mib2berlin
@s0ulf3re @SilliusSoddus
Hi, still no idea why this is not working for you.
For a test if POP3 work for GmailI had to setup an app password, if you don´t need OAuth for security reasons you can try this.
- Go to your Google Account.
- Select Security.
- Under "Signing in to Google," select 2-Step Verification.
- At the bottom of the page, select App passwords.
- Enter a name that helps you remember where you'll use the app password.
- Select Generate.
Cheers, mib
Yes. I know. But if I can't use OAuth for Gmail. Then I also can't add Google Calendar as well. Which is a problem
mib2berlin
@s0ulf3re
You are correct, sorry.
This drive me nuts, add a G. calendar in no time.
zarathustraF90
I can confirm I receive the same error when I try to setup Google calendar. I had in sync the same Google calendar in the same browser/hardware until the last 2 Vivaldi updates when this "something went wrong" error was raised. I signed in my Google account and deleted the Vivaldi access rights I had given in the past and tried to add Google calendar again but this error raises.
Luckily, my Google account is linked with my Hotmail e-mail and so I can sync my emails with Vivaldi but unfortunately the Google calendar does not work, so I suspect it has to do something with Google (api, settings?).
SidewalkSteve
I've been having the same issue for the last some odd updates, too.
akfakamli8
akfakamli8
GTStevenson
Getting the same issue here when trying to add Google Calendar to Vivaldi