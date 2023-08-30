I can confirm I receive the same error when I try to setup Google calendar. I had in sync the same Google calendar in the same browser/hardware until the last 2 Vivaldi updates when this "something went wrong" error was raised. I signed in my Google account and deleted the Vivaldi access rights I had given in the past and tried to add Google calendar again but this error raises.

Luckily, my Google account is linked with my Hotmail e-mail and so I can sync my emails with Vivaldi but unfortunately the Google calendar does not work, so I suspect it has to do something with Google (api, settings?).