Hello!

I would like the ability to detach the sidebar like microsoft edge. I don't want to use edge as it takes ages for features to be available for me (I blame my school, as the same happens for windows updates)

Is there a possibility for a native feature or a mod

I would write a mod my self but I don't know how (I know JS and CSS and HTML, but have looked at some mods and the code is wayyyyyyyy too complicated...)

Thanks,

Fox's Den

(if I placed this in the wrong place, feel free to move it mods)