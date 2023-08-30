Detach sidebar like edge
Hello!
I would like the ability to detach the sidebar like microsoft edge. I don't want to use edge as it takes ages for features to be available for me (I blame my school, as the same happens for windows updates)
Is there a possibility for a native feature or a mod
I would write a mod my self but I don't know how (I know JS and CSS and HTML, but have looked at some mods and the code is wayyyyyyyy too complicated...)
Thanks,
Fox's Den
(if I placed this in the wrong place, feel free to move it mods)
Pesala Ambassador
I don't use Edge. How does this work? Is the panel freely floating over the webpage? What is the advantage?
Individual panel icons can be moved to other toolbars by Right-clicking on the toolbar, Edit, Customise Toolbar.
Thot Translator
@Pesala said in Detach sidebar like edge:
How does this work? Is the panel freely floating over the webpage? What is the advantage?
I think the wish is, that the Panel-Sidebar is totally detached from the main Browser Window, so it’s floating on the Desktop, decoupled beneath the main window. The advantage would be that with not floating Panels the Website would not be shrinked and could stay open without influencing the Website in the Browser Window.
Pesala Ambassador
@Thot If so, then I guess, Floating Panels already achieves that aim, but closing the Panel Toolbar would slightly affect the web page.
Thot Translator
@Pesala said in Detach sidebar like edge:
Floating Panels already achieves that aim
Yes it does, but floating Panels overlap the Website. And if this is not wished a seperate Panel, beneath the main window, would generate more real estate on the Website.
Or, the Panel would fold out the other direction, not in direction Website, but in direction desktop.
I wish for it to be a side bar floating on the desktop so I can get to them at any time
@Thot Im messing with EDGE right now and i didnt knew they copied the webpanels from Vivaldi, but the sidepanel doesnt seem to move, how do you achieve this?
@Maxrunner
I believe it is using the same tech behind the OneNote feature called "Dock to Desktop" or Taskbar itself (as the Virtual Workspace is resized to be occupied by it, and it is visible on all Virtual Desktops). It is quite nice touch from MS Edge to access ChatGPT and other sites from anywhere. It will likely require significant work to get this working the same way... but it should not be priority.
@berektes I just downloaded the Canary version but it seems this feature was removed. No more detached side bar.
@Maxrunner maybe it is removed there, but it is still available on the "stable", I am just using the current version 120.0.2210.61 (Official build) (64-bit).
hummmm
I also have the stable and can't activate this.
This is how i see Edge:
@Maxrunner you are right it does not seem to be there for you. I am on Win 10 Pro, not sure if they have some restrictions. Here is mine.