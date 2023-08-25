@OakdaleFTL said in How much RAM should Vivaldi use?:

But I'd still contend that normal usage (...200+ tabs, half a dozen windows — however many workspaces) should require less than 1.5 GB!

Can anybody say (with reasons) that I'm wrong?

If we're being conservative - say an average of 50MB per tab, 200 unhibernated tabs would be 10GB, that's simple math

And that's being very conservative - a lot of web sites use several hundred MB, especially with all kinds of subframe/ad processes running.

There might be something "wrong" with memory use on MacOS though, but I'm not a Mac user so I don't know how it allocates memory to processes, or what the "Memory" counter indicates. Does it include swap/cached memory as well?

https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/activity-monitor/actmntr1004/mac

Understanding OS memory allocation is complicated and it's really up to the user to understand and read the numbers.

For example for me on Vivaldi, Win10 - I have 10 tabs open. Windows Task Manager shows Vivaldi as using 700MB. Process Explorer (a more advanced tool) gives more detail on each process. For instance, this tab uses about 75MB Private Bytes.

But looking at the Virtual Size - that's just absurd if I didn't know better. Virtual memory can't be used as a counter how much memory a process uses obviously... understanding memory allocation in a modern OS is complicated.

https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/private-bytes-virtual-bytes-working-set/

(This is for Windows)

The big question is - does this occur in other Chromium-based browsers given the same conditions (uptime, hibernation, OS hibernation, open tabs etc)?

Another question is - does this only occur after OS sleep/hibernation? If so, how much memory does the process(es) increase after each hibernation?

And how does the Memory counter in Activity Monitor compare with the Task Manager in Vivaldi (Shift+ESC)?