@Catweazle consider yourself lucky. For the sake of discussion, I'll explain my reasons. I don't expect others to agree or care. But maybe seeing another perspective will improve understanding.

Some of that garbage is right here on this very page. See that blue sticky bar at the top? The one that says Home, Categories, ....

It's functionally useless. Eats precious vertical space while adding nothing of value. If I want those functions then it's trivial to hit home key to return to top of page and access Home, Unread, etc. absolutely no point for it to stalk me down the page.

what's worse, having it there breaks the page. Press page down to scroll the content. The first two lines that were off screen below the page are now at the top of the page, hidden by the blue bar. So it actively interferes with page navigation.

The web is absolutely littered with crap like this. Horrible UI design that breaks the workflow with useless distractions.

I know most people don't care. "Oh i'll just scroll with mouse wheel". Good for them, enjoy. It's not how I do things. Browser is supposed to conform to the user, not vice versa. Vivaldi helps but it doesn't protect from thoughtless web designers, which is most of them.

Another example: the piece of junk in bottom right (screenshot below). It's div.dropup in page source. What purpose does it serve? Click for top/bottom of page - home/end keys already do that. Click to go to my next post - um why? Search and post history are much better ways to find something I posted.

That one's not so bad. At least it's small and doesn't get in the way. Other websites aren't so kind. Big buttons in the corner that actually block content.

If some people like the blue sticky header bar, that's fine. God bless them. But since there's no option to turn it off, I have to take matters into my own hands. Dev tools, stylus, terminated.