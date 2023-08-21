We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
YouTube not working with ads blokers.
Firefox dont have this problem...
@lakimakromedia Works fine here for me, testing in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.1 Stable, Windows 10 x64.
Enabling the Vivaldi Ad & Tracker Blocker on YouTube, I don't see any ads in front of videos, with just the default blocklists enabled.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
DoctorG Ambassador
@lakimakromedia Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302 works nice on Youtube with Vivaldi Blocker and its standard block list setting.
Describe your issue instead of promoting which product is better.
which version of ublock origin? there was a regression in previous beta and got promptly reverted
https://www.reddit.com/r/uBlockOrigin/comments/15wfuaf/youtube_completely_inaccessible_with_ubo_dev/
lakimakromedia
@DoctorG Not promoting anything, just next issue. Again.
First issue with passwords [u cant erease all passwords at once....]
Then, mobile - flickering screen on many pages.
Again mobile - web pages crashes pretty often on login pages - nvm which page.
And now YT
Mobile latest version. Start flickering around new year, login pages - few months. YT since yesterday.
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Rewizja 773772e7e92bf14ad0c8f85f41e3d133d0a2b876
System operacyjny Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3324)
JavaScript V8 11.4.183.29
User agent (id przeglądarki) Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
uBlock origin - 1.51.0
Undetectable AdBlocker - 5.9
On firefox - adblock plus doesnt work, uBlock is fine.
BTW using also Opera. But vivaldi is main browser. With more and more problems.
DoctorG Ambassador
And i do not see any issues with uBlock Origin 1.51 on Youtube. For me one blocker is enough.
I fear as you have installed two adblocker extensions that could cause strange issues.
mib2berlin
@lakimakromedia
Hi, I would ask the same question why two ad blocker?
Do you disable the Vivaldi ad blocker?
If not you have 3.
Youtube kick more and more user using ad blockers, it is possible uBlock Origin work for one user but not for another.
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/08/13/youtube-tightens-thumbscrew-to-crack-down-on-ad-blockers/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Not all adblockers block all, and dont know which list block what. So found another which helped. [yes I have my notional list -which doesnt helped]
If vivaldi has build in adblocker - its not present in extensions. And was not working for me, if I installed another one...
mib2berlin
@lakimakromedia
Many user use uBlock Origin without issues but the internal blocker should be disabled then in Settings > Privacy and Security.
No problem with the Vivaldi ad/trackerblocker, Except when I activate the full blockerlist I have, in this case, also no problem in YT to watch the videos, but the YT search bar not longer works.
Currently the Vivaldi blocker works very well for me, even block cookieadvices and almost all anti-adblock warnings with the filterlist I included
@mib2berlin Thx this works now for me [disable internal blocker]... But alone blocker from vivaldi, dont work well for me .
@lakimakromedia, well, by default not so, but you can add own filterlists from any adblocker, uBO, ABP, and others which you can find in GitHub
mib2berlin
@lakimakromedia
I am glad it work for you now.
You can add lists to the internal blocker, for some weeks I use only one list a user post here.
It blocks a lot ad´s but not pages and ad´s don´t bother me to much if they are not animated.
On some pages I like I even disable the ad blocker, they have to pay there bills as anybody.
Information for free is not free beer.
Pesala Ambassador
I see some ads on YouTube nowadays.
Index Page
Before Video
End of Video Ad
An ad also plays in the middle of a ten-minute video.
I checked the sources in Settings, Privacy. I thought there used to be a specific list for YouTube, but I don't see it. All other relevant sources are enabled.
Sources
barbudo2005
Haven't you thought about switching to uBO while it lasts?
Pesala Ambassador
@barbudo2005 No. I would like to see Vivaldi work better with YouTube out of the box.
Probably, there could be a fix by adding or updating ad-blocking sources.
@Pesala, I have tried different configurations and filters in the Vivaldi blocker, but without success, while with uBO there are no ads or other problems. I think that the Vivaldi adblocker, which works well on all other sites, cannot avoid ads or blocks with its static filters, with these you continue to see ads or warnings about video blocking are shown or searches or other things stop working. YT functions, one or the other. I think uBO avoids this with a dynamic blocking adaptation that Vivaldi doesn't (yet) have.
barbudo2005
Do you know if there is any part of the team that is working on improving the adblocker while the phrase is still "The winter is coming"?
mib3berlin
@Catweazle
I use the default tracker lists and only one blocking lists, no ads on Youtube.
https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt
There was several articles about Youtube test this in different locations and only for some users.
Maybe uBlock work today in UK but stop working next moth or so. Google have enough men power and money to fix this for them.
If you want no ads, you have to pay like everywhere else.
@mib3berlin, i don't have problems with ads, but against abusive ads, which YT has, apart of it is also full of clickbaits and other crap, which also needs an extra extension* to avoid these, also one to be capable to listen a full playlist, without YT stop it every 20 minutes to half an hour. It is this type of abuse that pisses me off, apart from putting an advertorial in the middle of a video, not putting some banners or a promotional video in the list, this would be tolerable.
*Clickbaits on YT