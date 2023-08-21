Whenever I tile two windows, the pages in those windows will flash black at the same time. It definitely looks like a quick page refresh as there is some subtle page shifting as it loads and Google will bring up a reCaptcha box due to the rapid reloading. The frequency seems to vary between a second and sometimes up to around 20 seconds.

It doesn't appear to be video card related as I've tried disabling hardware acceleration and it's not just a visual glitch. I don't have any auto refresh turned on on either of the tabs although I have used the feature in the past for an extended period of time.

A new or private window doesn't seem to have the issue and reloading the browser seems to fix it temporarily.

I'm working on this setup which I believe is current.

Vivaldi version: 6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision: 773772e7e92bf14ad0c8f85f41e3d133d0a2b876

OS: Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2134)

JavaScript: V8 11.4.183.29

I've got 14 workspaces and an average or approximately 20 or so tabs in each, some nested.

It happens in all tile orientations.

I'm thinking that it may be that the tab tiling functionality is being re-fired repeatedly for some reason.

Occasionally (once every couple of weeks or so), my browser will crash for an unknown reason so there is a chance that something has gone awry during one of these crashes.

If there is anything else I can try or information I can provide, please let me know.

Thanks for your great product.